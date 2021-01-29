February
Third Tuesday
√ Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live ZOOM book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 1 — Feb. 14
√ MI Library Quest — Mystery Edition – Figure out who the thief is and what they’re stealing to prevent the crime and enter to win a reward. Learn more details about the Quest from the website: mi.gov/MiLibraryQuest.
Feb. 3 — May 19
Wednesdays
√ Teen Virtual Game Night – 6 p.m., love Animal Crossing, but think there are so many other fun games to try! Join other members of the community for online multiplayer games like Among Us, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and more. Check the calendar to see what game and platform are being tried each month. Want to chat about it? Join the Teen Book Club Discord by registering on the calendar at madl.org.
Feb. 4 — Dec. 30
Thursday
√ Morning ZOOM Book Club – Community book lovers meet once a month for a live ZOOM book discussion with Alison from the Norton Shores Branch. Newcomers always welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 1
Monday
√ Cooking with Soul – At 6 p.m., watch and listen as Chef LaKisha Harris of Soul Filled Kitchen share insight and expertise on soul food cooking. To register for this program, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook, call 231-722-8011 or stop by the library.
√ Paper Plate Woven Heart – You’ve laced up our hearts into knots! Spend a cozy afternoon lacing these heart designs and share this activity with someone you love. Free craft kits are available beginning Feb. 1, and while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted to HPL’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 & 15. Free.
Feb. 2
Tuesday
√ Black History Bracelet – 6 p.m., follow along on the Hackley Library Facebook page for a virtual class on how to make a bracelet inspired by Black History! To pick up a free craft kit, registration is required. To register, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by the library.
√ Calling all adult crafters! Join the White Lake Community Library at 7 p.m. for a virtual Chat & Craft meetup. Bring your current project or one you’d like to start and socialize with other crafters. All skill levels are welcome. Please register on the library’s calendar (wlclib.org/calendar) to receive the Zoom information for the meetup.
Feb.4
Thursday
√ Dr. Ryan P. Shadbolt will present a virtual talk on introductory topics regarding climate change symptoms, science, and solutions. Questions from the audience are welcome and encouraged. Dr. Shadbolt is an Undergraduate Academic Adviser and Instructor within the Department of Geography, Environment, and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University. Registration on the White Lake Community Library’s calendar (wlclib.org/calendar) is required to receive the Zoom information for the talk.
Feb. 6
Saturday
√ Beginner’s Chinese Calligraphy – Enjoy the visual art of writing during this beginner’s calligraphy class! Artist Jojo Liu will share the basics of traditional Chinese calligraphy, including brush holding, basic writing strokes and more. Registration for materials has filled, but registration for viewing this program (without materials) is open and available! To register, visit hackleylibrary.org (online events calendar) or HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by HPL. Free.
Feb. 8
Monday
√ Poetry Night – 6 p.m., Enjoy a night of meaningful poetry! Share your own poetry, poems by your favorite poet, or read works from your favorite Black History/Black Experience/African American poet. Registration is recommended for Poetry Night, but ‘virtual walk-ins’ will also be welcome (a link will be shared to Facebook and on our website shortly before the event). Please register at hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by the library.
Feb. 11
Thursday
√ Join a drawing class that is great for teens and the rest of the family. Use basic shapes and simple line techniques to create classic and your own imaginative Mythical Creatures. No prior drawing experience is needed. All you need is paper, a pencil, and an eraser. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 13
Saturday
√ 7 p.m., For over twenty years, Robert Jones and Matt Watroba have been musical partners, sharing a love for traditional American music. Join them on MADL’s Facebook and Youtube for an exclusive concert featuring music that reflects our country’s history, social change, migration patterns, hopes and dreams through songs that are rich and diverse, direct and powerful.
Feb. 18
Thursday
√ Explore the sounds of space using sound processors and other unique instruments with
Mr. Frank. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 22
Monday
√ Black Hair Care Clinic – 6 p.m., Learn the secrets to beautiful black hair from expert Nietra Hood. During this virtual program, Nietra will share tips on how to care for your own hair, as well as for a young person’s hair. Registration for this program opens Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. Please register at hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by the library.
Feb. 23
Tuesday
√ 6 p.m., White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque Thomas Wikman. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.
March 30
Tuesday
√ 6 p.m.,White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque Thomas Wikman. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.
March 30, 6 PM — White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring Muskegon Community College History Professor George Maniates. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.