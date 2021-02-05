February
Third Tuesday
√ Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live ZOOM book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 7 — Feb. 14
√ MI Library Quest — Mystery Edition – Figure out who the thief is and what they’re stealing to prevent the crime and enter to win a reward. Learn more details about the Quest from the website: mi.gov/MiLibraryQuest.
Feb. 10 — May 19
Wednesdays
√ Teen Virtual Game Night – 6 p.m., love Animal Crossing, but think there are so many other fun games to try! Join other members of the community for online multiplayer games like Among Us, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and more. Check the calendar to see what game and platform are being tried each month. Want to chat about it? Join the Teen Book Club Discord by registering on the calendar at madl.org.
Feb. 11 — Dec. 30
Thursday
√ Morning ZOOM Book Club – Community book lovers meet once a month for a live ZOOM book discussion with Alison from the Norton Shores Branch. Newcomers always welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 8
Monday
√ Poetry Night – 6 p.m., Enjoy a night of meaningful poetry! Share your own poetry, poems by your favorite poet, or read works from your favorite Black History/Black Experience/African American poet. Registration is recommended for Poetry Night, but ‘virtual walk-ins’ will also be welcome (a link will be shared to Facebook and on our website shortly before the event). Please register at hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by the library.
√ Make It Monday: Argyle Heart Valentine Wreath, 7:00 pm, Facebook and YouTube. Holly will show you how to make this adorable wreath using a foam wreath, yarn, and felt. A perfect gift for someone you love. For a list of supplies you need, see the madl.org calendar.
Feb. 11
Thursday
√ Join a drawing class that is great for teens and the rest of the family. Use basic shapes and simple line techniques to create classic and your own imaginative Mythical Creatures. No prior drawing experience is needed. All you need is paper, a pencil, and an eraser. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 13
Saturday
√ 7 p.m., For over twenty years, Robert Jones and Matt Watroba have been musical partners, sharing a love for traditional American music. Join them on MADL’s Facebook and Youtube for an exclusive concert featuring music that reflects our country’s history, social change, migration patterns, hopes and dreams through songs that are rich and diverse, direct and powerful.
Feb. 18
Thursday
√ Explore the sounds of space using sound processors and other unique instruments with
Mr. Frank. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 22
Monday
√ Black Hair Care Clinic – 6 p.m., Learn the secrets to beautiful black hair from expert Nietra Hood. During this virtual program, Nietra will share tips on how to care for your own hair, as well as for a young person’s hair. Registration for this program opens Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. Please register at hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by the library.
Feb. 23
Tuesday
√ 6 p.m., White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque Thomas Wikman. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.
March 30
Tuesday
March 30, 6 PM — White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring Muskegon Community College History Professor George Maniates. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.