Wednesdays
√ Left to Write Prompts – Creative Writing Group (Virtual) – 2 p.m.,Hackley Public Library has a creative writing group called Left to Write! For the time being, we’re bringing “Left to Write” to you virtually!
Third Tuesday of the month
√ Evening Zoom Book Club — 6 p.m. on Zoom. Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live Zoom book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program. This month’s book is The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes, if you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff.
April 25-30
√ Virtual Escape Room: Spring Break Vacation — Anytime online, spring break rolls around and you find a mysterious envelope in your mailbox, promising an all-expenses-paid vacation trip – if you can solve all the puzzles. But why won’t it tell you where the trip will take you?
April 30
Friday
√ Fruitland Township Veteran SITREP Meeting — 11:45 a.m. at the Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd. in Whitehall.
May 4
Tuesday
√ 7 pm, the White Lake Community Library hosts Matt Varnum, curator of the White River Light Station & Museum, for a virtual presentation on the history of the White River Light Station. This presentation will take a look at why every lighthouse looks different from one another and why the signal their light shows is different as well. Register to receive the Zoom link at wlclib.org/calendar.
May 6
Thursday
√ Mindful Movements — Yin Yoga Class (Virtual Zoom), 12 p.m., Yin yoga is a meditative and physical practice where poses are held anywhere from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. For more details, or to register for this free, virtual program, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the Library. Free.
May 17
Monday
√ Mental Health Q&A: Depression and Anxiety (Virtual Zoom) – 6 p.m., Join Hackley Library virtually Monday, May 17 from 6-7 p.m. for an enlightening and inclusive panel conversation about anxiety and depression with Elisa Pérez-Arellano, LMSW, psychotherapist and owner/CEO of Inclusive Empowerment Services (IES) in Wyoming, Mich., and Jazz McKinney, mental health advocate and executive director of the GR Pride Center in Grand Rapids. Registration for this free virtual program will opened at 10 a.m. April 17. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the Library. Free.
May 24
Monday
√ Springtime: Letting Go to Grow — Art Therapy (Virtual Zoom) — 6 p.m., “Springtime: Letting Go to Grow” is an hour workshop where participants will learn about art therapy and experience working with art to let go of the bits and pieces that are holding us back. Registration for this free, virtual program will open at 10 am on April 24. An art therapy kit will be included with registration, while supplies last. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the Library. Free.
May 25
Tuesday
√ Music Therapy and Well-Being (Virtual Zoom) – 6 p.m.,
Presented by Audrey Stein, MSW, MT-BC, participants will learn about what music therapy looks like with a variety of populations and the neuroscience research that has led to advancements in the field. Furthermore, participants will receive insight on how music therapy improves our physical, social, intellectual, and emotional well-being. Registration for this free, virtual program will open at 10 am on April 26. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the Library. Free.