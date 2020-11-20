Nov. 1 — Dec. 30
√ Weekdays at 1:00 PM- Wimee’s Words. Join Wimee and friends for some wacky wordplay and silly songs in an interactive show that YOU help bring to life. Available online at: facebook.com/MuskegonAreaDistrictLibrary/
Nov. 3 — Dec. 22
Tuesday
√ The fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:00 PM- Teen Book Club — Looking for new books or want to share your favorites with other readers? Join our new Teen Book Club, once a month on Discord. Registration required on the madl.org calendar — you must be 13 to 18 years old and will need a Discord account to participate. — madl.org calendar.
Dec. 19
Saturday
√ 7:00PM- West Michigan Symphony Saturday Series — Join the Symphony in a virtual Saturday Series showcasing some of their musical performances. MADL’s Facebook page & YouTube page.
√ White Lake Community Library’s Pick-Your-Own Book Club: New members are always welcome at this monthly book discussion, held every second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Participants read a book of their choosing and come prepared to tell the group about it. The November 10th meeting will be held via Zoom. Send an email to amorrisjones@wlclib.org to receive the Zoom meeting link before Tuesday’s meeting.
Nov. 25
Wednesday
10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. Shop local artist vendors during this year’s Made in Michigan Market — part of the 2020 Holiday Walk. Artisans will be set up at the ACWL-Nuveen, Fetch Brewing Company, and North Grove Brewers.
Nov. 25
Wednesday
√ SPARK! in White Lake. Individuals with memory loss are invited to participate along with a friend, family member or care partner in engaging conversations inspired by art and theatre. To register for this FREE program, email Nancy at spark@artswhitelake.org This program is a collaboration between the ACWL-Nuveen and the Playhouse at White Lake
