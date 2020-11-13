Nov. 1 — Dec. 30
√ Weekdays at 1:00 PM- Wimee’s Words. Join Wimee and friends for some wacky wordplay and silly songs in an interactive show that YOU help bring to life. Available online at: facebook.com/MuskegonAreaDistrictLibrary/
Nov. 3 — Dec. 22
Tuesday
√ The fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:00 PM- Teen Book Club — Looking for new books or want to share your favorites with other readers? Join our new Teen Book Club, once a month on Discord. Registration required on the madl.org calendar — you must be 13 to 18 years old and will need a Discord account to participate. — madl.org calendar.
Nov.5
Thursday
√ 10:30 AM- MADL Morning Zoom Book Club Live — November title: Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents By: Isabel Wilkerson — Join Alison from the Norton Shores Branch for a live Zoom book discussion. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff. — Register on the madl.org calendar. The Zoom link will be emailed to you before the book discussion.
Nov. 9 -15
Monday — Sunday
√The Lakeshore Camera Club’s Fall 2020 Photography Exhibition and Competition provides local photographers with a chance to showcase their art. This year, the photography exhibition is available exclusively online on MADL’s Facebook Page. From November 9 to 15, visually stroll through the show albums and vote for a People’s Choice favorite by liking one photo in each album once. Winners will be announced the week of November 16. Contact lakeshorecameraclub@gmail.com for more information.
Nov. 10
Tuesday
√ White Lake Community Library’s Pick-Your-Own Book Club: New members are always welcome at this monthly book discussion, held every second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Participants read a book of their choosing and come prepared to tell the group about it. The November 10th meeting will be held via Zoom. Send an to receive the Zoom meeting link before Tuesday’s meeting.
Nov. 12
Thursday
√ Join Mermaid Molly, to hear mermaid stories and songs at 10:30 a.m. on MADL Montague’s Facebook Live.
√ Tidying Up: The KonMari Method™ with Kate Sood at 6 p.m. over Zoom. Kate Sood, a certified KonMari organizer, will introduce you to the life-changing, revolutionary KonMari Method™. This live presentation will detail this system as you learn about the many benefits (both physical and mental) of using this approach to declutter and how to fold just like Marie. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Nov. 16
Monday
√ Have an old pair of jeans hanging around? Don’t throw them away. Holly will walk you through how to make a beautiful bouquet made of denim at 7 p.m. For a list of supplies you will need, see the madl.org calendar.
√ 4:30 — 6:00 p.m. Shape Clay Together: Turtles & Frogs. Through guided instruction, teams of two will learn pinch pot techniques to create unique turtle and frog shaped vessels. Hosted by the ACWL-Nuveen, class will be held at Terrestrial Forming Pottery Studio. Ages 6+, $30 for an adult/child team, all supplies included. Visit our website to register: https://www.artswhitelake.org/events-1/shape-clay-together-turtles-frogs-2
Nov. 18
Wednesday
√ Remembering World War II: The Ghost Mountain Boys and the Forgotten War of the South Pacific at 7 p.m. Join MCC History Instructor George Maniates and James Campbell, author of The Ghost Mountain Boys, as they discuss this harrowing mission that became an epic journey of survival and courage. Copies of the book are available to borrow at all MADL branches while supplies last. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
√ 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. Open Studio. Middle and High School students are invited explore the ACWL-Nuveen’s stock of art supplies and take advantage of our knowledgeable staff! Participation is FREE but registration is required. https://www.artswhitelake.org/upcoming-classes
Nov. 19
Thursday
√ Music Play Patrol: Djembe Drum Circle at 11 a.m. Let’s sing and dance while we explore drums from West Africa with Mr. Frank. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
2:00 — 5:00 p.m. Open Studio. Middle and High School students are invited explore the ACWL-Nuveen’s stock of art supplies and take advantage of our knowledgeable staff! Participation is FREE but registration is required. https://www.artswhitelake.org/upcoming-classes
Thursday, November 19: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Brighten Your Day with Inks. Create a bright piece of artwork using ink and other mediums! Ages 10+, $25, all supplies included. Visit our website to register: https://www.artswhitelake.org/events-1/brighten-your-day-with-inks-nov-19
Nov. 20
Friday
√ 3:00-5:00 p.m. Brighten Your Day with Inks. Create a bright piece of artwork using ink and other mediums! Ages 10+, $25, all supplies included. Visit our website to register:https://www.artswhitelake.org/events-1/brighten-your-day-with-inks-nov-20
2:00 — 7:00 p.m. Drop into the ACWL-Nuveen to make a holiday ornament as part of this year’s Holiday Walk. FREE, all supplies included.
Nov. 21
Saturday
10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. Shop local artist vendors during this year’s Made in Michigan Market — part of the 2020 Holiday Walk. Artisans will be set up at the ACWL-Nuveen, Fetch Brewing Company, and North Grove Brewers.
Nov. 21 & Dec. 19
Saturday
√ 7:00PM- West Michigan Symphony Saturday Series — Join the Symphony in a virtual Saturday Series showcasing some of their musical performances. MADL’s Facebook page & YouTube page.
Nov. 25
Wednesday
√ SPARK! in White Lake. Individuals with memory loss are invited to participate along with a friend, family member or care partner in engaging conversations inspired by art and theatre. To register for this FREE program, email Nancy at spark@artswhitelake.org This program is a collaboration between the ACWL-Nuveen and the Playhouse at White Lake