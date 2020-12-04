Dec. 6 — Dec. 30
√ Weekdays at 1:00 PM- Wimee’s Words. Join Wimee and friends for some wacky wordplay and silly songs in an interactive show that YOU help bring to life. Available online at: facebook.com/MuskegonAreaDistrictLibrary/
√ Throughout December (while supplies last), adults are invited to visit the White Lake Community Library to take home a free kit to fold a book into a decorative candle. Add some light into your holidays, and learn the craft of bibliogami, making beautiful objects from books.
√ Hoopla Club Blog – Looking for a book club that fits your schedule? Join us at madl.org as we discuss a new book each month. Read at your own pace as we share background information, videos and questions every week and feel free to share your comments. All the books are available online through Hoopla, so even if you don’t have a physical copy you can still join the club.
Dec. 8 — Dec. 22
Tuesday
√ The fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:00 PM- Teen Book Club — Looking for new books or want to share your favorites with other readers? Join our new Teen Book Club, once a month on Discord. Registration required on the madl.org calendar — you must be 13 to 18 years old and will need a Discord account to participate. — madl.org calendar.
Dec. 8
Tuesday
√ White Lake Community Library’s Pick-Your-Own Book Club: New members are always welcome at this monthly book discussion, held every second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Participants read a book of their choosing and come prepared to tell the group about it. The December 8th meeting will be held via Zoom, and the topic is books about holidays and/or joy. Visit the library’s website and register in the calendar to receive the Zoom link for this event.
Dec. 9
Wednesday
√ Ready to learn, dream, design, and build your ideas? Join us virtually at 7pm, as the White Lake Community Library welcomes Chris Kaminksy from the Lakeshore FabLab for a presentation about this community makerspace and the opportunities it provides. Visit the library’s website and register in the calendar to receive the Zoom link for this event.
Dec. 10
Thursday
√ Storytime Live: Santa on Zoom at 7 p.m. Although Santa is practicing social distancing, he wants to safely see the kids of MADL. Join him for a special Zoom event. Registration required on the madl.orgcalendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Dec. 15
Tuesday
√ Evening Zoom Book Club at 6 p.m. – Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live ZOOM book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome! Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Dec. 17
Thursday
√ Music Play Patrol: Festival of Bells on Zoom at 11 a.m. Join us as we explore hand bells and the glockenspiel while celebrating songs from different holidays (Hanukah, Christmas, Kwanza) with Mr. Frank. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Dec. 19
Saturday
√ 7:00PM- West Michigan Symphony Saturday Series — Join the Symphony in a virtual Saturday Series showcasing some of their musical performances. MADL’s Facebook page & YouTube page.
Dec. 21
Monday
Make it Monday: Winter Gnome at 7 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube. In less than 20 minutes, Holly will show you how to make a whimsical Scandinavian gnome to add to your winter décor using dollar store items. For a list of supplies you will need, see the madl.org calendar.