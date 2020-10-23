Oct. 27
√ Lake Monsters of the Great Lakes: Virtual Presentation – {span}Join Shetan Noir virtually as she talks about lake monsters and other odd creatures of the Great Lakes. To sign up for this free, virtual presentation,{/span} {span} call 231-722-8011 All ages are welcome to enjoy this intriguing presentation. Free.{/span}
Oct. 29
Thursday
√ Take & Make Craft for Teens: Beaded Pumpkins – Create a festive decoration for your room this fall! Pick up a free craft kit from Hackley Library and follow along with our instructional video, which will be posted to HPL’s Facebook page on Thursday, October 29 at 3:00 pm. Free. Limited pick-up available. This craft is geared towards ages 12-17.
Oct. 20 — Dec. 30
Wednesday
√ Storytime Online at 10:30 a.m. — Join the MADL Storytime Crew every week for books, music, and more! It’s a virtual storytime that’s great for all kids of all ages. Available online at MADL’s Facebook and Youtube.
Oct. 22 — Dec.18
Friday
√ Baby Time Online, 10:30 AM on the third Friday of the month — Join Miss Gill as she introduces babies to music, rhythm, and rhyme, all vital pre-lingual and pre-literacy skills
Oct.19 — Dec. 30
√ Weekdays at 1:00 PM- Wimee’s Words. Join Wimee and friends for some wacky wordplay and silly songs in an interactive show that YOU help bring to life. Available online at: facebook.com/MuskegonAreaDistrictLibrary/
Oct. 12 — 31
√ Teen Virtual Escape Room : The Abandoned Cabin- You were lost in the woods, you stopped to rest — now you’re trapped. Can you Escape the Abandoned Cabin? Try this virtual escape room from BreakoutEDU and MADL — Available all October. — madl.org/escape.
Oct. 13
Tuesday
√ Virtual RootTALK: From Immigrant to Citizen — Naturalization Records- Join Alison and discover how your ancestors became citizens of the United States, the kinds of records they generated when they did so, what information those records contain, and where you can search them on Ancestry and beyond. On MADL’s Facebook page and YouTube.
Oct. 20
Tuesday
√ MADL Evening Zoom Book Club LIVE, Oct title: A Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick — Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a life Zoom book discussion. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff. Register on the madl.org calendar, the Zoom link will be emailed to you before the book discussion.
√ Storytime LIVE: The Dentist is in — Dr. Jessica Lambert, representing the Muskegon County Oral Health Coalition, will join the MADL Storytime Crew for an interactive storytime all about teeth. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and learn the best way to clean our teeth as we celebrate National Dental Hygiene Month. — Registration required on the madl.org calendar, the Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Oct. 24
Saturday
√ Haunted History — Hackley Library presents this virtual presentation lead by Dustin Pari on the history of Halloween
Oct. 27 — Dec. 22
Tuesday
√ The fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:00 PM- Teen Book Club — Looking for new books or want to share your favorites with other readers? Join our new Teen Book Club, once a month on Discord. Registration required on the madl.org calendar — you must be 13 to 18 years old and will need a Discord account to participate. — madl.org calendar.
Nov.5
Thursday
√ 10:30 AM- MADL Morning Zoom Book Club Live — November title: Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents By: Isabel Wilkerson — Join Alison from the Norton Shores Branch for a live Zoom book discussion. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff. — Register on the madl.org calendar. The Zoom link will be emailed to you before the book discussion.
Nov. 21 & Dec. 19
Saturday
√ 7:00PM- West Michigan Symphony Saturday Series — Join the Symphony in a virtual Saturday Series showcasing some of their musical performances. MADL’s Facebook page & YouTube page.