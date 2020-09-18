Sept. 21-25
Monday — Friday
√ Weekdays at 1:00 PM- Wimee’s Words. Join Wimee and friends for some wacky wordplay and silly songs in an interactive show that YOU help bring to life. Available online at: facebook.com/MuskegonAreaDistrictLibrary/
Sept. 16 — Dec. 30
Wednesday
√ Storytime Online at 10:30 a.m. — Join the MADL Storytime Crew every week for books, music, and more! It’s a virtual storytime that’s great for all kids of all ages. Available online at MADL’s Facebook and Youtube.
Sept.18 — Dec.18
Friday
√ Baby Time Online, 10:30 AM on the third Friday of the month — Join Miss Gill as she introduces babies to music, rhythm, and rhyme, all vital pre-lingual and pre-literacy skills