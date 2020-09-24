Sept. 30 — Dec. 30
Wednesday
√ Storytime Online at 10:30 a.m. — Join the MADL Storytime Crew every week for books, music, and more! It’s a virtual storytime that’s great for all kids of all ages. Available online at MADL’s Facebook and Youtube.
Sept.18 — Dec.18
Friday
√ Baby Time Online, 10:30 AM on the third Friday of the month — Join Miss Gill as she introduces babies to music, rhythm, and rhyme, all vital pre-lingual and pre-literacy skills
Sept. 27 — Dec. 30
√ Weekdays at 1:00 PM- Wimee’s Words. Join Wimee and friends for some wacky wordplay and silly songs in an interactive show that YOU help bring to life. Available online at: facebook.com/MuskegonAreaDistrictLibrary/
Oct. 1 — 31
√ Teen Virtual Escape Room : The Abandoned Cabin- You were lost in the woods, you stopped to rest — now you’re trapped. Can you Escape the Abandoned Cabin? Try this virtual escape room from BreakoutEDU and MADL — Available all October. — madl.org/escape.
Oct. 1
Thursday
√ At 10:30 AM — MADL Morning Zoom Book Club — Join Alison from the Norton Shores Branch for a live Zoom Book Discussion. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff. Register on the madl.org calendar.
Oct. 27 — Dec. 22
Tuesday
√ The fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:00 PM- Teen Book Club — Looking for new books or want to share your favorites with other readers? Join our new Teen Book Club, once a month on Discord. Registration required on the madl.org calendar — you must be 13 to 18 years old and will need a Discord account to participate. — madl.org calendar.
Oct. 7 — Dec. 16
Wednesday
√ The first and third Wednesday of the month a 6:00 PM — Need to take an island break? Grab your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and explore a new island or two when MADL staff open their airport gates in Animal Crossing. Play games, find Hidden surprises, and even take home a virtual prize! Find Dodo Codes right before each event on the madl.org calendar.