March 16
Tuesday
√ Evening Zoom Book Club, 6 p.m.
Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live Zoom book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program. March 16: The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein
March 17
Wednesday
√ Rocket League, 6-7 p.m., through the Muskegon District Library,Soccer is fun, but better with rocket cars! Attendees must have access to the game via Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One or Xbox Series X and online accounts to participate. Check the calendar for the access code right before kickoff.
March 18
Thursday
√ Music Play Patrol: Bucket Drumming, 11 a.m. on Zoom. Learn how to create fun rhythms using ordinary buckets (or desks) with Mr. Frank. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program.
√ “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls” by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, share stories about amazing women through history, and in our own lives. https://www.facebook.com/events/882976519225202
March 22
Tuesday
√ 7 p.m. through Muskegon District Library. A virtual conversation about uncovering the Flint Water Crisis with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City. Registration required.
March 23
Wednesday
√ Yooper Talk, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join us on Zoom with Kathryn Remlinger, Ph.D., as she discusses the social and linguistic history of English in the Upper Peninsula “Yooper Talk.” In this fascinating presentation, Remlinger will show how the social and political history of the Upper Peninsula is reflected in the variety of English spoken there. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program.
March 25
Thursday
√ Don’t miss a virtual tour of the Jim Crow Museum, which will investigate the history of anti-black caricatures, propaganda and rhetoric in material and popular culture. Most of the collection focuses on Jim-Crow era objects, but also exhibit cases that feature enslavement, Reconstruction-era, Civil Rights-era and more. In addition to teaching and opening dialogues about America’s history, the Jim Crow Museum promotes social and racial justice. To register visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011 or stop by Hackley Library. Free.