WHITEHALL – At a work session held by the Whitehall City Council on Tuesday, April 13, the fate of the anticipated splash pad was discussed.
This splash pad, that originally was approved to be a donor-based project, has been stalled for installation for several reasons.
On July 23, 2019, the council voted to move forward with the new addition to Goodrich Park, but the construction and purchase was proposed to be paid fully by donations. The City has received $70,000 in funds for this project, $50,000 of which has come from a grant from the Arconic Foundation.
The installation process was planned to be performed by volunteer professionals, and only a plumber was confirmed to do the work, but there has been no commitment to a timeframe. According to the city, the COVID-19 pandemic has also caused scheduling for this project to be difficult.
All the components of the splash pad have been purchased for a total of $54,200, but due to a lack of commitment from volunteer contractors and with no current schedule, the city has not been able to move forward with the installation.
The city staff have requested that the council allow them to hire a project manager to handle the details and scheduling of the installation. Staff has also requested that the installation be paid for with the remaining $15,800 from donations and grants and pay for any additional costs from the city’s general fund.
“I know that we went into this saying that we weren’t going to spend any city money, but the reality is, we’ve got $55,000 worth of equipment that three entities have already donated,” Huebler said during the meeting.
Mayor Debi Hillebrand said during the meeting that she is hesitant to use taxpayer dollars to move forward with this project without making a significant effort to find the funding through other sources first.
Huebler then explained that although the project would move forward, the search for donations can continue during the process. “It’s time to fulfill our obligation and get this done,” council member Steve Salter said during the meeting.
If a project manager is approved by the council in a future meeting, the project will move forward and a cost will be figured, which would allow for the collection of donations to have a set goal.
In a future meeting, the city council will have to approve any changes to this project. The next council meeting for the city of Whitehall will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m.