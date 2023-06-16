Join in on the fun at the White Lake area's annual 4th of July Parade, taking place at 10 a.m.
Beginning at Whitehall City Hall, the parade will travel along Colby Street / BUS-31 over the bridge to downtown Montague and end at Montague City Hall on Ferry Street. The honorable American Legion and VFW will lead over 75 festive entries, along with the proud parade sponsor, Re/Max By The Water, the livestream sponsor, Muskegon & Montague Manpower, and the distinguished Grand Marshal, Shawna Vande Vrede of Figgs Boutique.
CatchMark Technologies will be livestreaming the parade for those who are not able to attend in person. Hosted by Matt and Stacy Shepherd, the parade will be streamed right outside of CatchMark’s office in downtown Whitehall.
Stay in town for the parks, shops, and restaurants, then enjoy fireworks over White Lake at dusk, put on by the White Lake Fireworks Committee. For more information or to register for the parade, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or www.whitelake.org.