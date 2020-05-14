WHITEHALL - After reviewing information related to COVID-19, and referring to CDC guidelines, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has decided not to host the White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, held on Father’s Day weekend (June 20-21) in Goodrich Park.
This year would’ve marked the 42nd year of the event, but safety must be the priority.
“The chamber is disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to hold this year’s event and share together with the community in this favorite summertime festival.”, says Amy Van Loon, the Executive Director of the Chamber.
The Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize that cancellation will be a hardship for many people, including arts & crafts vendors, musicians, food vendors, children’s activities, service industries, and our community.
The organization looks forward to welcoming everyone back on Father’s Day weekend 2021 (June 19-20, 2021).