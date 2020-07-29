The Annual Pumpkinfest, organized by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, draws crowds of thousands of people to downtown Montague.
This event consists of locals and visitors as they gather to watch pumpkins roll down Montagues town hill and participate in other family-friendly events.
After evaluating a range of options regarding this public event, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel this year’s Pumpkinfest. With an eye on public health and safety in our community and following restrictions brought forth by the State of Michigan. The main motivating factor was the concern to protect our community from the spread of the COVID-19. Additionally, it is not appropriate to solicit donations from businesses who are already experiencing financial strain while facing an uncertain future.
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and City of Montague did not make this decision lightly. It came only after many conversations and exploring alternative options while also allowing attendees and volunteers to practice social distancing.
“Pumpkinfest is one of the community’s favorite experiences of the year,” Executive Director Amy VanLoon said. “Thousands of people from near and far have gone to this event year after year. We are all disappointed to not have this tradition this year with friends and neighbors. The safety of our community and our families is our number one priority.”
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for its patience and understanding as the circumstances were reviewed and alternative options were explored for holding the event. We look forward to hosting this event again in the upcoming years. Mayor of Montague, Tom Lohman, suggests creating your own special holiday fun this year by carving pumpkins, eating pumpkin pie, and enjoying some delicious cider and donuts. Above all stay safe and encourage our community to stay safe.