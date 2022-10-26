Registration is open for the White Lake Area’s Christmas parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Entry is free to all White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce members, non-profit groups, and (non-business) individuals and only $25 to non-Chamber businesses and politicians. For more information or to register for the parade, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or find an application under Event Applications at www.whitelake.org.

