Registration is open for the White Lake Area’s Christmas parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Entry is free to all White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce members, non-profit groups, and (non-business) individuals and only $25 to non-Chamber businesses and politicians. For more information or to register for the parade, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or find an application under Event Applications at www.whitelake.org.
White Lake Area Christmas Parade registration opens
Andy Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
White Lake Beacon
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.