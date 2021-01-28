WHITEHALL- Lori Coleman and Tamara Horne attended the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to ask the board to join Montague in create a climate action plan for the city.
Coleman and Horne are a part of the White Lake Area Climate Action Council, whose goal is to work with the cities of Montague and Whitehall to declare climate emergencies.
In December, Montague’s city council passed resolution 2020-7, declaring a climate emergency. They were originally approached by the White Lake Area Climate Action Council to make this decision in October of 2020.
“As a member of the White Lake Area Climate Action Council I want to encourage the council to review, create, and pass their own climate emergency resolution that’s tailored to the City of Whitehall,” said Horne during the meeting’s public comment.
Council members Virginia DeMumbrum and Sean Mullaly showed interest in exploring the topic in the future. Mayor Debi Hillenbrand suggested scheduling it into a future work session agenda.
Coleman and Horne are both residents of the White Lake area. Coleman is a resident of Montague and Horne a resident of Whitehall.
While the White Lake Area Climate Action Council’s goal is to lead both Montague and Whitehall to declare a climate emergency, they also try to raise awareness on climate change within the community.
Montague City Manager, Jeff Auch, will be discussing the resolution they passed on Feb. 10, 2021 during a virtual town hall meeting that will be held via Zoom at 6 pm. He will go over the commitment the city has made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.