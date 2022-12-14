WHITEHALL — The White Lake Community Fund has known for over a year that Lois Ekstrand, who passed away in July 2021 and was an area fixture for decades prior to that, was going to be leaving it a bequest in her will. That part was not a surprise; Ekstrand was an annual donor to the fund during her life.
When fund chair Beth Pickard and her staff found out in November that bequest was in the amount of $1.86 million, though...Who could be prepared for that?
"It's just mind-blowing," Pickard said. "You know, I always thought that the (Leonard and Edna) Blomdahl fund was huge, but then Lois drops this in on us. I think everybody was flabbergasted. You're just overwhelmed that somebody would give (that amount) away to be used in the White Lake area."
The fund announced Ekstrand's gift at its Monday meeting in the White Lake Community Library, capping off a happy gathering in which the fund distributed several other grants.
Ekstrand's donation will be used to endow a new fund in her name, which will double the amount of money the WLCF can distribute annually.
Even if you don't think you met Ekstrand, if you were a regular at White Lake area summer events in the past several decades, you might have.
"She was the lady that was here in the summer," Pickard said. "She was always out and about...Over the years, we had festivals and there was always something going on every weekend and Lois was there. Lois participated...She knew people. When she met people, she remembered who they were."
Ekstrand was an elementary school teacher at Glenview Elementary near Chicago for many years prior to retirement. Clearly, her estate did not stem from that as much as it did her ancestors, who left her, among other assets, the vacation home on Old Channel Trail that was a fixture in Ekstrand's summer life for so many years.
Ekstrand also had no siblings and never had children, so that left her with plenty of money to give away upon her passing, especially factoring in the sale of that vacation home with so many memories.
"Lois had many places she wanted to leave (money to)," Pickard said. "She donated some other places too, so who knows what the estate was."
Two of Ekstrand's longtime friends, Roger Scharmer and Sherry Calkins, spoke about her at the meeting. Calkins said Lois was the sort of person who could make you feel like you were her best friend, and Scharmer mentioned that she never wanted to miss a White Lake event.
As with the current monies the WLCF distributes each year, the Ekstrand gift will not be used to fund anything specific but to underwrite grants to local groups that need it. As Pickard joked after the meeting, they don't know what the new money will fund, but once word is out, she's sure they'll be presented with ideas.
"Maybe there's going to be some fantastic project that needs our support in this area, the capital," Pickard smiled. "We don't know. That's the nice thing. We don't know."
In addition to the big news of Lois Ekstrand's generosity, the community fund distributed over $75,000 in grants Monday. AgeWell Services received $25,000 earmarked for transportation; the service, staffed with volunteer drivers, transported 299 people over the last year.
The Arts Council of White Lake received just over $25,000, an important amount for the group. Susan Newhoff and Laura Schultz reported that the grant will push ACWL up to $500,000 of endowments, and with a $500,000 match from the George and Betty Hill Family Foundation, ACWL will reach $1 million in endowments. As with Ekstrand's donation, the endowment will allow ACWL to take in plenty of money in interest off that fund to pay for, as Newhoff and Schultz said, things like salaries, utilities and rent that are less easy to get donations to cover.
Montague High School's Hope Squad was given a $3,000 grant, and two students, Alecia Hughes and Alyssa Bernardi, said they hoped the grant would help the group start "looking into bigger things" after doing "a lot of little things". The group is a peer-led suicide prevention group, and Whitehall also has a Hope Squad.
The Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center was given a $2,500 grant, which brings the center closer to acquiring a much-needed lift, which would allow Aubrey Boerema, as she duly noted, not to need to lift each patient herself.
The West Michigan Environmental Action Coalition received a $5,500 grant to continue a program originally launched by the state department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to educate homeowners on the importance of timely inspections of their septic systems. WMEAC's Sara Rose noted that Michigan is the only state that does not have a statewide standard for septic systems, making the grant even more important.
Greater Muskegon Economic Development received a $3,000 grant to launch a study about broadband speeds in rural areas in the county. GMED's goal is to attract and keep businesses in Muskegon County.