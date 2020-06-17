WHITEHALL – The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces that the Fourth of July Parade that typically follows the streets of downtown Montague and Whitehall will not take place this year in light of coronavirus concerns.
The parade is a big part of the community which makes it a very difficult decision, but it is crucial to keep safety first and protect the public’s health and well-being. This popular annual event attracts thousands of people and is among the many summer festivities that are also being cancelled in West Michigan this year.
Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities, according to the CDC.
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce would like to take the opportunity to thank our Parade Sponsor-Remax by the Water, the Grand Marshal-Sharon Blankenship, VFW volunteers, and the 75-plus participants that come together and create this celebration.
They look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.