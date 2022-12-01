From Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, Success Realty’s sponsored diaper drive is accepting diapers of all sizes for the holiday season. Jim and Lisa Sparks, sponsors of the event from Success Realty, were inspired to create the diaper drive after hearing from a friend who volunteers in the community at the White Lake Area Free Store that social programs do not cover the cost of diapers. This sponsored drive is benefiting the White Lake Area Free Store, where diapers are constantly needed for all families and their newborns. During this holiday season, the Sparks wanted to create a diaper drive that would give back and support those in the community in need of diapers.
The White Lake Area Free Store at the Praise Center, a part of the White Lake United Methodist Church, is located at 117 S. Division St. in Whitehall. While the locations listed above are only accepting diaper donations, the Praise Center always accepts other donations such as personal hygiene products, small houseware appliances and seasonal clothing. This location does not accept food donations or formula.
Drop-off locations include White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Montague Foods, North Grove Brewers, Bone Ends, Pekadill’s, Gary’s Restaurant, The Book Nook & Java Shop, Sawyers Brewing Company, Rivers Ace and The Gnarly Heifer. These locations' drop-off hours coincide with their operating business hours. At these 10 different locations, there is a box set out with a poster and works like Toys for Tots where those looking to donate can place their supplies.
Those in need of diapers or other free items can shop at the White Lake Area Free Store Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration required for those in need of the store’s available items.
“Our mission is to provide to the White Lake Area community a free store, so that people in need may have a regular source for free clothing and household items,” reads the White Lake United Methodist Church Facebook page announcing the opening of the new free store.
If other businesses would like to participate in the diaper drive may contact the store’s contact person, Ruth Grenell, at 231-557-2470.