The White Lake Area Historical Society (WLAHS) invites the public to join them Thursday, Oct. 20 for a presentation about the history of law enforcement in Montague.
The new Chief of Police, Rick Johnson, and Officer Tom Walicki will share stories of their own experiences on the job as well as significant developments and changes in this community. Their discussions will include interactions with counterparts in Whitehall, what happened to the DARE program, and personal recollections of events during their law enforcement careers.
Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers as well.
This final WLAHS meeting for 2022 will take place at 7 p.m. in the Montague City Council Chambers downstairs at 8778 Ferry St.
Refreshments will be served.