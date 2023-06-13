WHITEHALL — Over 200 local youth and their families turned out Saturday in and around the Goodrich Park pavilion to participate in the White Lake Area Sportfishing Association's free kids' fishing contest.
The annual event is one of WLASA's biggest on its calendar and promotes a lifelong love of fishing and conservation in local youth.
"It's really fun because it's kind of a joyful thing we do," association president Bob Ingalls said. "You take a look at all those kids and they catch their fish and weigh them. We keep it really simple and accessible to everybody. It's been a really successful activity we've been doing.
"Our organization is all about improving the quality of fishing in White Lake. That pulls into conservation and water quality, and also planting the seeds for responsible use of the resources going forward. If we can sustain this wonderful activity, it gives back your whole life. You plant the seeds now, and next thing you know, you're a 62-year-old lifelong fisherman."
The association is always seeking new members to keep its activities going, which includes the raising of walleye to be placed in West Michigan lakes. Association president Bob Ingalls said the group raised over 432,000 walleye fry this past year, which were distributed to several nearby lakes, nearly half to Muskegon Lake.
"The money we make from the (August) fish boil goes to buy fish feed to fertilize the pond to raise walleye," Ingalls said. "We had a very successful year this year."
Association member John Noling, when speaking to the gathered kids after the weigh-in, referred to the fish boil, another of the association's standout events, and told the gathered kids that it's been going on for nearly 40 years now; Ingalls said about 600 meals are served annually.
"We want to get to 100 (years), but we can't do it without your help," Noling said, adding, "We are indeed blessed (to live in White Lake), and I think the kids here agree."
New fishing rods were given to the top 10 finishers in each of three age groups - 3-6, 7-10 and 11-16. Fish ranging up to three kilograms were among the catches brought into the weigh station, which opened at 10 a.m. and lasted till noon. The biggest catch, Ingalls said, was a dogfish.
"The older kids usually figure out if they catch a little bluegill and they put that on a hook and throw it out, a dogfish is going to come along," Ingalls said.
Once the weigh-ins were complete, participants enjoyed a lunch of Little Caesar's (Ingalls said 87 pizzas were served) and water or Gatorade, all provided by the WLASA.
Ingalls said local businesses were a big help in putting on the event through donations. Both Armstrong's of White Lake and Johnson's Great Outdoors in Whitehall donated gift cards as raffle prizes, and WaterDog Outfitters provided a backpack/tackle box combination that was given as the grand prize raffle.