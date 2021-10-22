The White Lake Area Women organization was formed on Jan. 21, 2019 with 54 members in attendance at the first meeting. Today, the organization is 103 members strong and has donated $94,000 to eleven non-profit organizations serving the White Lake community. The meetings consist of three short presentations from members requesting funds for a 501©3 non-profit organization of their choice that serves the White Lake Area (Whitehall/Montague School District). Once the presentations are made, each member votes on her choice to receive the funds. The organization with the most votes receives a $100 check from each White Lake Area Women member. Members meet quarterly for one hour and are committed to writing a $100 check at each meeting to the chosen organization.
The organization is always looking for 501©3 non-profit organizations that directly serve the White Lake Area for their donations. Nominations must be submitted by a member of the White Lake Area Women.
The last quarter recipient was Friends of the Playhouse and donations totaled $10,200 to help youth programs at the playhouse. Their next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 5:30 p.m. at Double JJ Resort in the Maverick Room. To find out more about the organization or request a member registration form, contact Sharon Blankenship at sblankenship@shelbybank.com. A registration form request may also be sent to PO Box 328, Montague, MI 49437.