White Lake Giving Tree was selected to be the non profit 501(c)(3) recipient of the 3rd quarter virtual meeting by White Lake Area Women group in July 2020. Checks totaling $10,000.00 were presented by the WLAW Steering Committee to White Lake Giving Tree organizers on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
WLAW formed in January 2019, with current membership count being 108. The group meets quarterly to listen to presentations on behalf of registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations serving the White Lake community within the Montague and Whitehall school districts.
Following a five-minute presentation from three potential organizations, a membership vote determines which group will receive a checks from the entire membership..
The 4th quarter meeting was held virtually on 10-26-20. Watch for us live on Facebook. “ Friend “ us to stay in the loop.
Interested in learning more about WLAW? Please contact us by mail @ PO Box 328, Montague, Michigan 49437.