White Lake Area Women, Steering Committee, Dee Briegel, Sharon Blankenship and Amy VanLoon, recently turned monies totaling $10,000 over to Emma Greenwood, Montague Area Public Schools Band Director from WLAW members.
Montague Band Boosters was the selected 501(c)3 nonprofit organization at the January 2023 meeting, hosted at The Playhouse at White Lake. Monies will be used to purchase new instruments and equipment for the Band Department serving both the Middle and High School programs.
The next meeting of the WLAW, is scheduled for Monday, April 24 at Mylan's Restaurant in downtown Whitehall. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the program beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m. Quarterly meetings last no longer than one hour with fellowship opportunity following the regular meeting.
If you are interested in learning more about the difference White Lake Area Women make in the community, join the meeting as a guest.