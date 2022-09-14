The board of directors of the White Lake Association (WLA) invites the public to attend their annual meeting Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., Whitehall.
WLA conducts crucial water sampling; maintains the four “No Wake” buoys on the lake; manages the webcam and the weather station at the White River Light Station; operates two life jacket loaner stations, and maintains the Scenic Road dock. Visit their website at whitelakeassociation.org for additional information.
Discussion topics at the annual meeting will include 2022 WLA activities, as well as the future direction of the organization. Please contact WLA President Dave Hays at 231-740-0266 with any questions.