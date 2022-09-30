Fall in the White Lake area means football, Pumpkinfest, and for the last six years: The Annual Bluegrass Festival at the Book Nook & Java Shop/Best Cellars Wine Bar. Held over Pumpkinfest weekend, the community celebrates the best regional Bluegrass music, special dinners, wine, and beer, and autumn desserts. Here’s the lineup:
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 features Bluewater Ramblers who write their own songs and harmonize with each other to create a colorful tapestry of sounds. “Banjo-Jim” Foerch on his acoustic and electric banjos and R.H. “Bear” Berends on his big Martin guitar are the core of the Rambler vocal and writing team. Add “California Dan” Lynn laying down the steady rhythm on his doghouse; Nate Myers leading and filling with his mandolin; and, Julia Kent of blazing fiddle licks on soaring melodies all to create the unique Blue Water Rambler sound. In their performances, you will hear songs expressing their unique take on life both present and past in styles folky to bluegrass, Americana and roots.
10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 8 Calabogie Road (a true West Michigan favorite) will be strummin’ and pickin’ on the patio during Pumpkin Roll. Bloodies and Mimosas will be served. Tight harmonies, great song selections, and a passion for performing and entertaining are the hallmarks of the Calabogie Road Experience. As veterans of Michigan and the bluegrass scene, going back to 1983 and earlier, the members of Calabogie Road truly enjoy every minute onstage, and there is always something for everybody at their concerts.
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Danny Seabolt Experience perform. At the age of 12, Danny began studying master guitar with player John King & The Oat Bran Boys, focusing on music theory and technique. Over the past thirty years, he has continued to play with The Oat Bran Boys and with his brother Dave's band, Free Wheelin, based in Big Rapids. Danny has opened concerts for such musicians and bands such as Riders in the Sky, Doc Watson, Vasser Clements, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Porter Wagner, Jeff Carson, and many more.
10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, the Hawks and Owls String Band play during brunch. As a singer/songwriter and an award-winning musician, Bruce Ling is a student and keeper of the history of the timeless musical genre of traditional folk music; he paints musical portraits celebrating the colorful history of the music through an extraordinary repertoire of tunes, songs, and stories. He plays with equal flair and skill the fiddle, mandolin, guitar, cello, and slide guitar, while backed by his wife, world class old-time rhythm guitarist Becca. Be prepared to take an enjoyable ride through a river of music and stories as presented by this band of skilled musicians.
Special dinners will be available Friday and Saturday evenings and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday a brunch will be served. First-come first-serve basis.