MONTAGUE — Station 90.3 radio personality Lazaro Vega guided attendees through an evening of the greatest jazz musicians of the 1920s during a music lecture hosted by the White Lake Chamber Music Society at The Book Nook and Java Shop on Tuesday.
“The person I substituted for was going to talk about classical music, but the great singers of the 1940s through the 1960s,” Vega said. “I thought I’d do a similar theme, but with jazz singing, as with the ideas that would have been prevalent in the 40s and 60s. But they really first came into music in the 20s.”
Although Vega studied creative writing at Michigan State University, his passion for jazz music started at home when he was a child and has continued to grow stronger over the years.
“I started by cutting lawns when I was a kid, saving money and buying records,” said Vega. “My dad was a saxophone player, and my mom and dad really liked big band music. That was the music of their childhood. I was always a record collector and a fan of the music.”
Vega and the Music Society hoped that after the lecture, attendees would understand the strong influence 1920s jazz had on the Great American Songbook and how it continues to influence the music industry today.
“We hoped to familiarize attendees with the rich jazz history of voice and how these artists helped shape the styles that continue to develop,” said White Lake Chamber Music Society Executive Director and co-founder Sondra Cross.
The lecture featured a series of jazz music clips from the 1920s, highlighting artists such as Ethel Waters and early Louis Armstrong. Vega encouraged audience members to listen closely not just at the singers voices, but at the instruments in the background as well.
“The idea that instrumental music really influenced the development of vocals in jazz and as vocals really influenced instrumentalists,” Vega said. “There’s like a feedback loop that went on between the artists.”
The White Lake Chamber Music Society hopes to encourage community members to continue educating themselves with the history of music and enriching their lives with music, including a series of concerts they will be hosting throughout this summer.
“A part of a good life is being able to involve yourself in the arts and humanities,” Vega said. “I’m glad that we live in an area that offers that at the level we have.”