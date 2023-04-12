The White Lake Chamber Music Society will present a special home concert Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. featuring cellist Marina Hoover and pianist Andrea Swan performing works by Beethoven and Mozart. This is a fundraiser for the upcoming 14th annual 2023 White Lake Chamber Music Festival, set for Aug. 5-13.
Marina Hoover is a Grammy nominee. She was founding cellist of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which rocketed to international. Ms. Hoover played over 1,000 concerts in North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brazil, Uraguay, Israel, and Australia. Hoover's solo career has included concerts with Toronto Symphony, Edmonton Symphony, Symphony Nova Scotia, Red Deer Symphony, Saskatoon Symphony, Belo Horizonte Symphony (Brazil), Yale Chamber Orchestra and Curtis Orchestra.
Andrea Swan is an acclaimed chamber musician, collaborative pianist, orchestral keyboardist, soloist, and teacher in the Chicago area, Andrea Swan plays with the Grant Park Music Festival and the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra. In addition to frequent appearances on the Chicago Symphony chamber music series and live WFMT radio broadcasts, she has performed recitals throughout the United States and the Far East. She regularly accompanies instrumentalist auditions for the Chicago Symphony and Lyric Opera orchestras and serves as official pianist for local and national music competitions, including the Stulberg International String Competition, held annually in Kalamazoo.
Tickets are $60 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, coffee, desserts, and incredible music making in the beautiful home of Harold and Barbara Wheaton on Lake Michigan. A limited number of tickets are available in advance at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague 231-894-5333 and on Eventbrite (https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com). All proceeds will go to help underwrite the cost of the 2023 Festival.
More information about the Festival, including a full schedule, is available at whitelakemusic.org.