The White Lake Chamber Music Society is pleased to offer a lecture featuring Chicago Symphony Orchestra violist Robert Swan (Ret.) Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. Mr. Swan will speak on “Bach, Mozart and Beethoven - My Big Three and Why”.
Bob is often asked who the greatest composers are. Bob said, “All that I can do is tell you who mine are and with any luck I can tell you why. The answers of course are different for everyone. I’ve been fortunate enough to have played and listened to music by the world’s greatest geniuses all of my life. I’d like to tell you where it’s taken me.”
Robert Swan was raised in Norwalk, Conn. He attended Indiana University’s world-renowned music school where he received his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree with highest distinction, ABD in Music History and Literature, and Performer’s Certificate.
Appointed to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s viola section by Sir Georg Solti in 1972, Robert Swan was also Professor of Viola at Northwestern University from 1972 to 1980. He was principal violist of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque, Ars Viva! Orchestra, a founding member of the Evanston Chamber Ensemble, and a member of the Eckstein String Quartet. He has also been a guest artist with the Fine Arts Quartet, the Vermeer Quartet, and the Chicago Chamber Musicians. Swan has worked many hours in Chicago recording studios, playing music for projects as diverse as Pizza Hut and McDonald’s commercials and Mannheim Steamroller and The Smashing Pumpkins albums.
Bob loves fly fishing, bird hunting over pointing dogs, golf, chess, and red wine, which is why his chess is only adequate to mediocre. He recently retired from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, serves on the board of the White Lake Chamber Music Society, and spends most of his time in Michigan enjoying a traffic-free life.
This event will take place at the Book Nook and Java Shop (8744 Ferry St. Montague) Free-will donations will be welcomed. For more information, please call 231-329-3056.