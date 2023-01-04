With each new year comes changes to the White Lake Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Board members are selected through a nomination and voting process and once selected, can serve up to two three-year terms.
This year, Gered Dahl (Tri County Feed Service) and Joel McCormick (McCormick Food & Gas) are leaving the board after both completing two full terms. Treasurer Jolene Maressa (Shelby State Bank) has stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of the White Lake area. Rich Houtteman (Consumers Energy) has served as the Chair of the Board for the past two years and will continue on as a Past Chairman and board member.
To replace departing board members, the Chamber has appointed new members Scott Lewis, owner of Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, Pete McCarthy, Fire Chief of White Lake Fire Authority, and Joanne Stoneburner, Branch Officer of Shelby State Bank.
Other board changes include Brent Raeth of CatchMark Technologies moving into the Chairman position after serving as Vice Chair, David Dusenberry of Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt moving into the Vice Chair position after serving as a Board member, and Susan Philips of Howmet Aerospace moving into the Treasurer position.