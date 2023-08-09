The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered once again with TH Brands to bring the community a Fall Live White Lake online store! This online store will be open to the public now through Aug. 20, at which point online ordering will be shut off at midnight and all orders will begin to be created. All orders will be ready the week of Sept. 11.
TH Brands has designed a specific and unique online store for the community, using the Live White Lake logo, where anyone can go to the store and order children through adult-sized items such as clothing, hats, drinkware, and more. Each item will have the choice of either the blue or the red Live White Lake logo. This online store will take your order, payment, and allow for you to choose shipping, pick up directly at their storefront in Muskegon, or pick up at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
To access the online store, visit https://www.whitelake.org/chamber-resources/live-white-lake/, or simply go to www.whitelake.org, under “Chamber Resources” select “Live White Lake Store”.
Please note, the online store will return during the winter with updated items, so stay tuned for that information in the coming months.
For questions or more information, please contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585, or email info@whitelake.org.