WHITEHALL — The White Lake Chamber of Commerce successfully hosted its annual arts and crafts fair last weekend. The fair included local arts and vendors, food trucks, live music and a bounce house for kids.
When the fair first began 44 years ago, it was originally being held at Whitehall City Hall. It has changed locations a couple times over the years due it growing in both size and popularity, and eventually made its way to Goodrich Park, where it has been hosted since 2010.
“The goal of the event is to create a community event that all ages can enjoy, and a chance for local artists and crafters to share and sell their unique items,” said White Lake Chamber of Commerce Director of Events and Membership Stephanie Ware. “From the food court, to the live music, to the inflatables and kids corner, and all of our arts and crafts vendors, it really is a festival for everyone.”
The fair is treated as a “kickoff” event for the summer season on White Lake and people from all over Michigan travel to attend, in addition to local residents.
“We could not have asked for better weather this year, and we’re thankful for the attendance and number of participants,” Ware said. “The anticipation of this event each year is a sure sign that summer in the White Lake area is here, and it’s fun to watch people get excited and make plans for families to come on this weekend to attend the festival.”
The surrounding businesses in downtown Whitehall and Montague also benefit from the fair, along with the vendors and food trucks who set up shop at the fair in Goodrich Park.
“It’s always another way to get people out, enjoying our beautiful area, local foods, live music and shopping experiences,” said Ware.
The Chamber of Commerce is always looking for ways to improve the fair, and looks forward to making it better and more successful next year.
“We want locals and visitors to leave feeling like they want to come back year after year, and so many of them do,” Ware said. “Whether it’s returning vendors or returning festival goers, we enjoy hearing from them each year about what they thought, and of course love hearing from people who attended or participated for the first time.”