The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recipients of the Legacy Award; “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award, Lady Laker Award, and the El Award. These distinguished honors were announced at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s sold-out annual dinner Monday evening at The Sundance Saloon & Grill restaurant in Rothbury.
The Legacy Award recognizes a person or business demonstrating 10 or more years of contributions to the betterment and quality of life in the White Lake Area with a track record of business health and growth, community involvement, and a collaborative spirit. The award is nominated by Chamber members. This year’s award went to Richard “Dick” Corsi, who was awarded in posthumous recognition. Dick served in the U.S. Army and Air Force, and worked at Howmet/Misco when he got out of service. He then worked for Consumers Power for 15 years before purchasing the hardware and appliance store and started White Lake Electric, and eventually Corsi’s Local Pub. Dick and his wife, Jean, were married 48 years and were easily recognized in the White Lake Area community.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes a new or existing business whose extraordinary vision and efforts have helped to enhance the local economy. Nominations and voting are determined and selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Figgs Boutique owner, Shawna Vande Vrede. Figgs Boutique has blossomed into a popular and sought-after shopping destination. In the four years that Figgs has been in business, Shawna and her husband, Shannon Waruszewski, have expanded the business into a three-storefront showplace highlighting Montague’s downtown area.
The Lady Laker award recognizes an individual within the community who has served in an exceptional manner, especially in mentoring and assisting future leaders in the White Lake Area. Nominations are submitted to a committee of past recipients and then voted upon. Congratulations go to Valerie Hansen. Hansen, or Chef Valerie as she’s known, started Art of Cookery-Cooking School when she moved to Whitehall. She has been involved in the community as a Chamber member, the White Lake Snow Farmers, and White Lake Wanderland.
The El Award recognizes an outstanding local person and is in memory of the late Eleanor Polley, a former director to the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The recipient of this award is an individual who has been influential in the community and has been affiliated with various organizations, involved in local efforts, and is connected with the business community. Nominations were submitted to a committee of past recipients and then voted upon. Congratulations go to community member Dr. Daniel J. Yakes. Dr. Yakes taught history and anthropology at MCC from 1966-2008, and received the MCC Distinguished Faculty Award. He earned Master of Arts in History and a Ph.D in American Studies. He is a noted author, and his publications include Logging the White: The White Lake Logging Industry, Land Between the Lakes: History of the Sylvan Beach Resort, Looking Aft: A History of the White Lake Yacht Club & White Lake Tourism, and more, including his most recent publications, Cross River Rivals. Last year, the White Lake Historical Society awarded him the Noted Historian Award.
Honorary anniversary celebrations went to: White Lake Assisted Living for 10 years, WaterDog Outfitters for 10 years, The Book Nook & Java Shop for 20 years, Wesco for 75 years, Tri-County Feed Service for 75 years, and Lakeshore Museum Center for 85 years.