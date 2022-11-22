White Lake Chorale presents its traditional Christmas concert on Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. in the MAPS Center for the Arts at Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Boulevard. Admission is free, but free will donations will be accepted.
An Evening of Joy reflects Chorale members’ feelings about finally being together again since the Chorale’s 2020 spring concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Many new voices have joined the group, including several singers from the same families.
Cindy Moore is again on the director’s podium, leading more than 50 singers through familiar carols and intriguing holiday pieces from other lands. Jingle All the Way presents a host of favorites in medley format. Watch for The Holiday Tango, a Jamaican Noel and a lovely version of the 16th-century French carol, Bring a Torch, on this year’s program. Moore has directed public school choirs for over 30 years, and has brought her infectious enthusiasm to the Chorale since 2016.
White Lake Chorale consists of volunteers who hail from the White Lake area, Ottawa and Oceana counties. It’s open to anyone of high school age or older who can carry a tune and loves to sing. The Chorale offers two concerts each year. Attendees are welcome to consider joining the Chorale after seeing them in action. Find the Chorale on Facebook for updates.