The White Lake Chorale presents its traditional spring concert Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. in the MAPS Center for the Arts at Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Boulevard. Admission is free, but free will donations will be accepted. Tickets are available at The Book Nook, ACWL - Nuveen Center, White Lake Chamber of Commerce, and through any chorale member.
Let Music Live has been selected by the Chorale as the show name, the powerful line taken from the song The Awakening, Imagine a world with no sound, no song. Then listen to the lyrics and follow the journey from sadness to joy as you are awakened by the sound and love for music we all share.
Cindy Moore is again on the director’s podium, leading almost 50 singers through a variety of music that is sure to please everyone. Picture a beautiful Michigan Morn, march through The Battle of Jericho and sing along with Broadway favorites like One Day More, Phantom of the Opera and Seventy Six Trombones. Moore has directed public school choirs for over 30 years, and has brought her infectious enthusiasm to the Chorale since 2016.
The White Lake Chorale consists of volunteers who hail from the White Lake area, Ottawa and Oceana counties. It’s open to anyone of high school age or older who can carry a tune and loves to sing. The Chorale offers two concerts each year. Come, check us out, and join us for the next session.