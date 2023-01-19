White Lake Chorale begins rehearsals for its spring concert Monday, Jan. 23, at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall. The 7 p.m. rehearsal will be preceded by a 6 p.m. potluck, hosted by current members. Anyone of high school age or older, who can carry a tune and loves to sing, is welcome to join us, and is invited to the potluck as our guest.
The Chorale is a volunteer community choir supported by donations and participants’ registration fees. Scholarships are available.
Cindy Moore, who has directed church choirs for many years and taught music in public schools for over 30 years, has been the Chorale’s director since 2016. She returns to the podium again this season as the Chorale prepares a mostly Broadway tunes show.
For more information, email WhiteLakeChoraleinfo@gmail.com.