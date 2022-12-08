WHITEHALL — The 69th annual White Lake Christmas parade might have seen attendance affected slightly by the unforgiving cold and windy conditions last Saturday, but those who turned out got into the holiday spirit witnessing decorated floats, inflatable decorations and decked-out vehicles celebrating the holiday season. As is tradition, a visit from Santa Claus himself capped off the parade.
Businesses from around the area were represented, showing off their best decorations. The Whitehall and Montague high school marching bands each performed holiday jingles, and the Whitehall football team had its own float, celebrating its 11-1 district championship season. Several marching in the parade dressed up as holiday characters.
In addition to local businesses, local scout troops, police and fire departments and other public organizations celebrated as the parade route wound from downtown Whitehall to the other side of the river in Montague.