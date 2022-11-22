On Saturday, Dec. 3, festive parade participants will travel the parade route from Whitehall to Montague along Business US-31. The American Legion and VFW proudly lead the event, along with Shepherd and Shepherd Law, the Christmas Parade sponsor. Lady Laker award winner, Valerie Hanson, is honored Grand Marshal. The parade begins at 2 p.m.
The 69th annual parade promises to be entertaining with over 50 floats and marchers from local businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Always a crowd-pleaser, music from the spirited Montague and Whitehall High School’s marching bands will fill the air.
As the grand finale, Santa will make his entrance with the help of Santa Sponsor Lighthouse Title Co. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at his home outside of Montague City Hall, located on Ferry St. Children can continue to visit with Santa at his Montague house on Fridays and Saturdays in December; please contact the City of Montague for hours.
Can’t make the parade? Thanks to Livestream Sponsor WinBerg Construction, the parade can be watched online courtesy of CatchMark Technologies. Visit parade.catchmarkit.com to view the livestream.
This parade is a very special slice of “small-town America” and a great way to celebrate the holiday season with family, friends, and neighbors. For more information or to register to participate in the parade, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or www.whitelake.org.