WHITEHALL — The White Lake Community Fund committee distributed over $38,000 in grants Monday at a meeting at the White Lake Community Library, including the first disbursements from the new Lois Ekstrand fund.
Ekstrand, a regular visitor to and lover of the White Lake area, left a whopping $1.86 million to the fund after passing away in July 2021. The fund used it to endow a new fund in Ekstrand's name. In all, the community fund now oversees seven different endowed funds.
Fund chair Beth Pickard said there is no set amount of money for the fund to distribute and said the fund only accepted applications from organizations with a clear plan for what the money would be used for. While it wasn't planned, this fund disbursement had a very artsy flavor, as many of the recipients worked with local performance art organizations. Among them was the Playhouse at White Lake, which received a $6,000 grant from the new Ekstrand fund to help with its programs, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp scholarships and marketing support.
Another recipient of an Ekstrand fund grant was Walk the Beat, which received $3,000. The program, set for July 22, will send attendees from Whitehall into Montague to see 40 different bands along the path. The event will include door prizes at all 19 venues that are participating and a $5,000 raffle prize, but not only the big winners will benefit, as there's also a free pig roast scheduled in the evening following the walk. On top of that, the band guests vote as the best of the day will receive a recording studio contract with Third Coast in Grand Haven.Walk the Beat provided scholarship money for aspiring young artists to attend the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp at its kickoff party in March.
Another art grant of $5,000 from the Ekstrand fund went to the Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre, which recently staged A Midsummer Night's Dream at the White Lake Playhouse. An encore performance is scheduled for June 22 at Goodrich Park, with attendees under 18 receiving a free meal.
Still more arts-related money went to the Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association, which received $500 from the community fund to help kick-start the 2023 Evenings at the Light Station concert series. The series will include five concerts this year, every other Friday starting June 23, and the White River Light Station museum will stay open later on concert nights, until 8 p.m.
The largest grant, from the Covell Park Fund and the R. Covell Radcliffe Fund, was in the amount of $7,985 and went to the Muskegon Conservation District, which will use the money towards a habitat installation throughout the White Lake area. It's expected the native species will help absorb groundwater and prevent flooding. Among the locations that will be used in the habitat installation will be the area behind the artisan market in Montague.
The Leonard and Edna K. Blomdahl Fund distributed $6,600 to AgeWell Services of West Michigan, which provides no-cost transportation for low-income seniors to non-emergency medical appointments. The only AgeWell requirement besides being of a low income is the ability to get in and out of the car independently. The group provided 96 rides to area residents between November and February and is run mostly by volunteers, helped by the equivalent of two full-time paid staffers.
Ferry Memorial Reformed Church received $4,000 for its work with the Food and More Program, which provides support to local food pantries. The program also furnishes Thanksgiving meal boxes to needy families, distributing over 200 of them last year, and a free backpack project for schoolchildren in need.
The Muskegon YMCA received a $3,500 grant from the community fund for its Livestrong program. The 12-week program offers free 75-minute fitness classes for cancer survivors in the Muskegon area as they work on their health.
The Friends of the Berry Junction Trail received a $1,000 grant from the Blomdahl fund to help with its Bicycle Rodeo. The annual event is finally taking place in the White Lake area again after four years. It teaches kids about bike safety, and the grant will help the Friends purchase bike helmets that will be given to participants. The event also includes a raffle giveaway of 22 bicycles courtesy of the Montague Police Department.
Pickard also announced at the end of the meeting that a grant of $1,082 is being given to purchase life preserver rings for the channel.