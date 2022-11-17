The White Lake Community Library’s (WLCL) newest Story Trail descends into the library’s outdoor trail, with cascading printed and laminated posts with Cynthia Rylant’s pages of her storybook “In November” attached to each individual sign. The Story Trail will be available throughout the month of November, and families and children are encouraged to “walk the Story Trail and read about the wonderful changes that November brings,” states the WLCL’s announcement online.
While walking through the trail outside the WLCL, located on the bike path off the library’s parking lot, readers can view the story in Rylant’s “In November,” illustrated by Jill Kastner. “In November” serves as an ode to the most wonderful parts of fall. Rylant lists that the earth is quieter, small creatures and large animals sleep more, the changing of the seasons brings cold air and bare trees, the food tastes better and people and families are kinder to one another.
The WLCL hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sunday. The library will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 25 but will open back to its usual hours Saturday, Nov. 26. For more information about upcoming events and other Story Trail news at the WLCL, visit www.wlclib.org.