Governor Whitmer recently lifted the stay-at-home order state-wide and is allowing libraries and museums to open under certain restrictions.
We are eager to begin welcoming the community back into the library, but we are also keenly aware of our obligation to both staff and patrons to get this right so that the library can continue to be a safe place for all. We ask for your patience and understanding while we carry out our plans for a gradual return to in-person library service.
Now that staff is allowed back in the building, we will need a few days to prepare the facility for social distancing and safety protocols for employees, as well as safe ways of providing the services you've been missing. Once that is done, we will begin phasing in different levels of public service over the next several weeks. The first three phases will be:
Curbside returns: There will be a short period of time when we will only be accepting returns of the thousands of items in circulation when the shutdown began. The days and times will be announced on social media and on our website.
Curbside pick-up: Once the necessary procedures are in place, patrons will be able to request books and other items online or by phone. When the order is ready, it can be picked up using designated spaces in the library parking lot. Specific procedures and hours of access will be announced shortly. We are cautiously optimistic that curbside pick-up service will begin the week of June 15th.
"Library Express” building access: As soon as we can safely manage it, we will begin offering limited in-person services, starting with public access to internet workstations and library materials. CDC guidelines for social distancing, personal protective equipment, and cleaning protocols will be followed.
Again, we ask for your patience and understanding as we prepare the library for a completely new way of operating. In the meantime, please visit our website at wlclib.org to take a brief survey about curbside service. While you’re there, explore the many digital resources available anytime from your library. We look forward to opening the doors again as soon - and as safely - as we can.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org.