White Lake Community Library announced it will host free technical skills classes Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 9. The workshops are intended for learners that are new to using the computer or internet and want to build confidence while staying safe online. Topics include: managing applications, files, and folders, using web browsers, search engines, internet navigation and so much more. Workshops will be taught by digital literacy experts with the national nonprofit Connected Nation (CN), in collaboration with AT&T and the Public Library Association.
“The White Lake Community Library’s mission is to lead the community to the world's information and ideas; and be a link for enrichment, entertainment and life-long learning,” said Virginia DeMumbrum, Library Director. “Ensuring that as many constituents as possible have essential digital skills is critical to fulfilling that mission in today’s digital world. We hope that local adults of all ages and walks of life will take advantage of these opportunities to learn new digital skills or refresh old ones.”
Registration is encouraged but not required to attend; participants are encouraged to bring their friends and family.
Monday's lone workshop will be a combination class teaching computer and Internet basics. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday will feature three classes: a cybersecurity class at 10:30 a.m., email basics at noon and mobile device basics at 1:30 p.m.
Registration for the classes can be found at the library's website, wlclib.org.
White Lake Community Library is partnering with Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit committed to bridging the Digital Divide, to host the workshops.
“Connected Nation is proud to partner with White Lake Community Library,” said Heather Gate, CN Executive Vice President. “We hope that the classes will help spread digital literacy awareness and will serve as a spark for advancing digital skills in the region. Not only will we be hosting these workshops, but we are also excited to share the training materials with any organizations or volunteers that may wish to continue the training long after the classes have ended.”
CN is able to offer these workshops as part of an initiative funded via the AT&T Connected Learning program. Course content was developed in collaboration with the Public Library Association to advance digital literacy across the country.
Institutions such as schools, places of worship, community centers, local governments, and businesses are encouraged to spread the word to ensure the success of the Digital Literacy and Learning Workshops.