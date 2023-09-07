MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL — Bright, sunny and warm weather greeted the about 140 participants who came out to the White Lake area Monday morning for the Labor Day Community Walk.
Like many around the state, the walk is patterned after the much larger Mackinac Bridge Walk, during which the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas is closed to vehicle traffic, allowing the 35,000-some walkers to traverse the bridge.
“We love the variety of ages (of the participants),” White Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Amy VanLoon said. “You see strollers, toddlers toddling, school-age kids, and senior citizens who come out for the community favorite.
“Another thing that was interesting was, the mayor (Tom Lohman) asked how many for whom it was their first walk, and there were several hands. I think it was launched in 2005, and we’ve had some repeat walkers each year. It was fun to see the different dynamics of the crowd.”
As with the Mackinac walk many miles north, area residents and visitors gathered at one end of the small bridge connecting Montague and Whitehall — the northern end, in this case — and trekked along the bridge into Whitehall. There participants were greeted with a selection of healthy snacks, like oranges, grapes, water bottles and trail mix, as well as a handshake from both cities’ mayors, Montague’s Lohman and Whitehall’s Steven Salter.
Most of the participants were local residents, though VanLoon happily noted a large group of visitors from Indiana was also part of the Labor Day community staple.
“I was pleased to see people continue walking until they wanted to turn around,” VanLoon said. “It’s fun to see people continue on walking. Even though we don’t have a long distance to walk...(you can continue) as far as you want to go. We couldn’t have asked for better weather. We were really pleased with how the event turned out and we look forward to future ones to come.”