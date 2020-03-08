The staged reading of “Molly and I!” will be performed at The Playhouse of White Lake on Sunday, March 15, 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
The newly re-formed White Lake Dramatic Club, a group of community actors, directors, and technicians, is pleased to present a staged reading of Frank R. Adams' original 1912 play, “Molly and I”. The original, type-written script was gifted to the playhouse by local historian Pete Damm. Adams was a prolific writer of movies, books and songs and was an essential part of getting the playhouse built in 1916.
A romantic comedy, the play tells the story of a wealthy heiress who must marry by a certain date in order to secure her fortune. With the help of a friend, she places an advertisement for a husband who she will never see after they are married, as she wants to live life on her own. Like many of his works, the story was told in the form of a book, a play and a film.
This is the first of three staged readings the club will be performing. Upcoming dates are April 25 at 7:30 p.m. and May 10 at 3:00 p.m. Membership in the club is open to anyone interested in community theatre. Donations will be accepted at the door. For more information call (231) 894-4048.