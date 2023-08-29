The White Lake Food Pantry at Lebanon Lutheran Church recently received a $1,000 hunger-relief donation at the Michigan FFA Alumni and Friends annual meeting Wednesday, Aug. 16. This year’s annual meeting was held at the 2023 AgroExpo in St. Johns.
The Michigan FFA Alumni and Friends partnered with the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Agent Charitable Fund (ACF) for the second year to facilitate a hunger-relief service project at the meeting. In addition to organizing food and donation drives to support the Greater Lansing Food Bank, donors were entered into a drawing to direct a $1,000 hunger-relief donation to a food pantry of their choice. Past FFA Alumni Council President Sherry Kiel was the winner of the $1,000 donation. Kiel routed the contribution to the White Lake Area Food Pantry to support their food purchasing efforts.
The ACF, whose mission is to end hunger in Michigan, is a donor-designated fund administered through the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture. The Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, a 501(c)(3) governed by Michigan Farm Bureau’s board of directors, positively contributes to the future of Michigan agriculture through leadership and educational programming. Through ACF’s grant and donation match programs, Farm Bureau agents, clients and partners provide food and educational programs to Michigan residents struggling with hunger and aid the more than 3,000 hunger-relief agencies throughout the state.