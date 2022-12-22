This Christmas, with the community’s assistance, the White Lake Giving Tree was able to provide food and gifts for over 240 families who live in the Montague and Whitehall School Districts. This non-profit, non-denominational ministry comes together through the cooperation of many area churches, schools, businesses, groups, and individuals to help brighten Christmas for many of our neighbors who are struggling at this time of year. These recipient families consist of senior citizens, single people, families with children of all ages, and some of the residents at SHAWL Apartments and SKLD Nursing Home.
The Giving Tree received donations of handmade hats, scarves, pillowcases, quilts, and afghans which were included in several families’ gift boxes. Canned goods and other nonperishables were collected by Oehrli Elementary, Montague Area Childhood Center, and St. James Catholic Church. Burnette Foods (New Era) donated 17 cases of green beans, Ferry Memorial donated 110 turkeys, and Nestle Gerber (Fremont) donated baby food and toddler snacks valued over $2,800. Food was also purchased at a discounted price from Feeding America (Grand Rapids).
Montague National Honor Society, Lebanon Lutheran, St. Peter’s by the Lake, St. James Catholic Church, Faith Lutheran, Our Lady of the Assumption (Rothbury), Whitehall Bus Garage, and White Lake Congregational took tags to purchase gifts. Coldwell Banker, White Lake LEAD Group, and a local Girl Scout troop each adopted families, providing all food and gifts for them. St. Mary of the Woods had a turkey dinner and donated the proceeds. New Beginnings took tags to purchase gifts and also adopted three families, providing all food and gifts for them.
Monetary donations were received from St. John the Baptist Chapel (Claybanks), an adult swim class, Knights of Columbus and the Auxiliary, Claybanks United Methodist Women’s Group, Erdman Machine Co., White Lake VFW, Montague United Methodist Women, Dirt Dauber Garden Club, Country Dairy (New Era), and several individuals. The White Lake Eagles donated monetarily and also provided gift cards for eight families’ children’s gifts. Greenridge Realty collected donations of over $300 during the Christmas Holiday Walk. Sam’s Club (Muskegon) donated a gift card which was used to purchase canned chicken and tuna. Lakeshore Family Dental Care donated toothbrushes and toothpaste. Hi-Lite employees donated new clothing, toys, and other items to include in the gift boxes. Factory Surplus Sales provided discounts on items purchased to fill tags. Montague Foods provided a huge discount on laundry soap, dish soap, ham, bologna, potatoes, butter, cheese, eggs, bread, oranges, and candy. Meijer (North Muskegon) supplied milk at a wonderful low price.
There are so many people and groups that work tirelessly to pull all of this together. Their goals: To share their gifts and ease another’ stress, especially at this time of year. To brighten Christmas for others in our area. To spread Christmas joy, smiles, laughter, and yes, even happy tears.
To everyone who contributed to the White Lake Giving Tree—be it food, gifts, time, money, or prayers— thank you. You are the heart of this ministry. May God continue to bless our White Lake area and all who live here. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and wonderful New Year!