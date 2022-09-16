The White Lake Giving Tree season is beginning. This community-wide project provides food and gifts for Christmas to families in need who live in the Montague and Whitehall school districts. (Last year, about 240 families received assistance, over 800 people.) Each child (up to age 18) receives both a clothing gift and a toy or personal gift.
Many local businesses, churches, schools, groups, and individuals have helped in the past. Some “adopt” a family, which means that they provide all the gifts and food for that family. Many people help on delivery day when the food and gift boxes are distributed to the recipient families. (This year’s delivery date is Dec. 10.)
Monetary donations are being accepted. If you are interested in donating, “adopting” a family, or in need of an application, please contact Sue Conroy, giving tree coordinator, at 231-955-1509, All applications should be submitted by Nov. 1.