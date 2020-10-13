The White Lake Giving Tree is beginning. For 2020, this community-wide project will provide food for a Christmas meal and gifts for Christmas to families in need who live in the Montague and Whitehall School Districts.
Last year, about 300 families received assistance, over 1,000 people. Each child (up to age 18) receives both a clothing gift and a toy or personal gift.
Many local businesses, churches, schools, groups, and individuals have helped in the past. Some "adopt" a family, which means that they provide all the gifts and food for that family.
Many people help on delivery day when the food and gift boxes are distributed to the recipient families. (This year's delivery date is Saturday, December 5.)
Monetary donations are being accepted. If you are interested in donating, "adopting" a family, or in need of an application, please contact Sue Conroy at (231) 955-1509,
Giving Tree Coordinator. All applications should be submitted by November 1.