Do you know how White Lake got its name? It was because early explorers described the lake as white, from the “white clay” in the bottom, which was actually due to marl deposits that are no longer there. The name stuck and the rest is history, as they say. Presented by the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 White Lake Area History Cruises are back Sunday, July 30. Climb aboard Muskegon’s 125-passenger Aquastar at Goodrich Park’s Municipal Marina dock in Whitehall (100 N. Lake St.) and set sail on White Lake.
Following in the footsteps of our past cruises in 2003, 2006, 2010, and 2022, the White Lake History Cruise will bring passengers from historical stop to historical stop around the entire lake, where our local expert historians have helped create a unique experience.
We’ve scheduled 3 cruises Sunday, July 30 - 1 p.m. ($35), 4 p.m. ($35), and a 7 p.m. twilight cruise ($40). Cruises are for adults and children aged 12 and older and run approximately 60-90 minutes. Light refreshments will be available on board and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase (ticket purchase includes one drink ticket). Be sure to bring your photo ID if you plan on enjoying a signature cocktail; the bar on board does not accept cash, with only credit or debit cards accepted.
Previous cruises have sold out, so get your tickets now. Only online ticket purchasing is available. If you need help purchasing online, please stop by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (124 W. Hanson St. in Whitehall) Monday-Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Go to https://aquastarcruises.com/our-cruises/white-lake-history-cruises/ to purchase tickets now.
Please dress for the weather as it can get chilly after sunset.
The Aquastar will depart from Goodrich Park Municipal Marina dock at 100 N. Lake Street, Whitehall, MI 49461 for these cruises. Parking will be available at Goodrich Park or the Chamber of Commerce (124 W. Hanson St. in Whitehall). Check-in for the cruise will be at the Marina.