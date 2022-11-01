The 29th Annual White Lake Holiday Walk hopes to bring the excitement of the holiday season's beginning to the White Lake area. This year’s
Holiday Walk takes place the weekend of Nov. 18 (2 to 8 p.m.) &19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) along the streets of Montague and Whitehall. Shop small while enjoying downtown businesses' annual Christmas Open Houses featuring gift guides, special sales, refreshments, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. Come visit with Santa Claus and see if you made the nice list this year (fingers crossed). Grab your family and friends to experience the magic of Christmas in the White Lake area.
Montague and Whitehall will have individual tree lighting ceremonies Friday night. Gather at 5 p.m. at The Artisan Market Village on Water Street in Montague for a countdown and lighting at 5:30 p.m. Whitehall festivities are at the North Mears Parking Lot starting at 6 p.m. and culminating with the lighting at 6:30 p.m. Both towns will have caroling, visits with Santa, and complimentary hot cocoa thanks to the event's Bronze Sponsor: Katie Rice Realtor—Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. Children of all ages are invited to put their homemade or store-bought ornament on the community tree of their choice. Be sure to check out make-and-take ornament events at participating businesses.
Old-fashioned carriage rides await in both Montague and Whitehall on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. courtesy of the event's Gold Sponsors: Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Shelby State Bank. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a trolley transports visitors to and from any of the participating merchants throughout downtown Montague and Whitehall thanks to the event's Silver Sponsors: DTE Foundation, Rant Insurance Group, and White Lake Beacon.
Guests are invited to share in the spirit of Christmas as they stroll along the downtown areas and take part of the many Holiday Walk specials.
For more information, contact the White Lake Area Chamber at 231-893-4585 or visit www.whitelake.org.